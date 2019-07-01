Police are investigating two thefts in West Keene they say are related and happened within a short time frame Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m., officers were called to West Street near Bradford Road for a report that someone had gone into an unlocked home while residents were outside and taken a cellphone, credit cards and a small amount of cash, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said.
Residents provided a description but officers could not locate the person in the immediate area, Tenney said.
Less than an hour later, police were called to Bradford Road for a report of a stolen Lexus SUV belonging to William Fenton, Tenney said. Police in Wilmington, Vt., found the missing vehicle in a Family Dollar parking lot.
Wilmington police also located someone from Keene walking nearby, but did not have enough cause to detain that person, Tenney said. He declined to identify the suspect because police are still investigating.
Tenney said he did not have the names of the West Street homeowners because the report was not done as of this morning.