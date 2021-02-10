Brewbakers Cafe in Keene was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle hit the Emerald Street building, leaving a hole near the side entrance.
Keene fire Capt. Christopher Staples said the department was called to the scene around 1:50 p.m.
The driver — whose information he didn't have immediately — was trying to park in the coffee shop's lot, he explained, and crashed into the building. The vehicle left a hole several feet tall.
The crash was accidental, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. He said the driver may have thought the car was in park, though police had not yet finished their report on the incident.
Tenney added that no injuries were reported and that the motorist was able to drive away from the scene.
As of around 2:45 p.m., firefighters were working to support the damaged brick wall until a contractor could repair the damage by installing struts.
Staples said Brewbakers would be closed for the rest of the day.
Owner Jeff Murphy said no equipment was damaged from the incident and that the coffee shop should be able to open back up tomorrow.