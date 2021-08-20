ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — An overlooked recall notice for a vehicle defect may have been a factor in a cruiser rollover Wednesday on Interstate 91 in Rockingham.
During rolling roadblocks for the Rockingham bridge replacement project, Deputy Jonathan Cheney of the Windham County Sheriff’s Office reportedly lost control of his vehicle as he was traveling south on the highway. The SUV swerved into the median and rolled over, according to a report by the sheriff’s department. Cheney, who was wearing a seatbelt, escaped without injury.
According to a news release from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Cheney heard “a loud snapping noise” from the rear of the 2016 Ford Interceptor SUV, and the vehicle began to swerve. As Cheney attempted to recover control of the vehicle, it “entered into the median where the cruiser rolled over onto its roof,” the release said.
An initial post-crash inspection revealed that the rear passenger toe link was broken. The rear toe links hold the car’s back wheels at the correct angle so that the vehicle goes in the direction the driver is steering.
The sheriff’s department later learned that the vehicle had an outstanding recall issued in October 2020 for risk of a rear toe-link fracture, but there was no record of this in the department’s recall notice file, according to the release.
Subsequent Ford vehicle servicing and state vehicle inspections failed to address the problem, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by Vermont State Police. Meanwhile, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office has initiated inspection of all of its Ford SUVs to determine if this problem exists in other vehicles. As of Thursday morning, at least one other vehicle had been found with similar wear and was repaired, according to the release.