PUTNEY, Vt. — State Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and theft they believe happened early Sunday.
In addition to breaking into several vehicles and rifling through or taking items, someone stole a red 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. The vehicle was found the following day in Hinsdale, but a 2020 Ibis Ripmo V2 mountain bike that had been in the car has yet to be recovered.
Anyone with information about the bike’s whereabouts can call Trooper Thomas Roach at 802-722-4600.