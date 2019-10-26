Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and this year, people can also turn in vaping devices and cartridges, according to a news release.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration cannot, however, accept devices containing lithium ion batteries.
During Take Back Day last April, the DEA’s New England field division collected more than 44 tons of expired or unwanted prescription drugs at more than 580 sites, according to the release. That included 14,180 pounds collected in New Hampshire and 6,562 in Vermont.
“Everyone should consider participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” N.H. U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray said in the release. “Although medications are needed to treat illness, we have seen the tragic impact of diverting and abusing prescription drugs. ... Properly disposing of these drugs can prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”
Drug Take Back day is Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating area sites listed on the website include the Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Dublin, Hancock, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Rindge, Troy, Walpole and Winchester police departments; Walpole Recycling Center; the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office; the Windham County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont; and the Westminster barracks of Vermont State Police. Check www.DEATakeBack.com for a full, searchable list.
Check with individual departments for disposal options outside of the official national take back day.