It wasn’t the career he expected. Or maybe it was.
“All of my high school teachers said I would probably spend most of my adult life in jail, and they were right about that,” Richard N. Van Wickler, who retired Friday as the Cheshire County Department of Corrections’ longtime superintendent, said with a laugh.
Van Wickler took over the county jail in 1993, when, by his telling, it had the worst reputation in the state. He instituted new protocols, pushed for the construction of a modern facility that opened in 2010 and, recently, has overseen an expansion of medication-assisted treatment for inmates with opioid addictions. He is also known as an outspoken advocate of criminal justice reform.
The county honored Van Wickler’s tenure with a ceremony Thursday evening, held via the videoconferencing platform Zoom, and local law enforcement sent him off Friday with a color guard presentation and parade of police cruisers.
During Thursday’s event, County Administrator Christopher Coates called Van Wickler “an extraordinary leader, an individual who was asked to right a ship that wasn’t just taking on water but submerged.”
Coates said the superintendent “built a foundation of care, respect and human decency, while balancing a high level of structure and expectation from those in his care.”
The county has gotten 20 applications for his permanent replacement, according to Coates. A selection committee is meeting in the coming week to review them.
In the meantime, Major David Morey will serve as interim director of operations, Coates said.
In an interview Thursday, Van Wickler said he originally planned to retire in 2010. But with the brand-new jail in Keene opening that year, he decided to stay on.
“We open this big facility, and there’s a lot of anxiety with the staff,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God, how is this gonna work?’ And I thought to myself, ‘Well, I can’t leave this. This is comprehensive and complex, too, and we’ve gotta see this through.’ And so 10 years go by very quickly.”
He said he’s now ready to hand over the reins.
“I’ve got the most professional staff I’ve ever worked with in my career,” he said. “I’ve got the best jail that I’ve ever seen anywhere, and I’ve been in a lot of them. Everything is going the way that it should. I think it’s time for me to go.”
A submerged ship
Van Wickler got his start in corrections in 1987. A young man with a family and military background — he had served in the U.S. Army — he needed work. He was hired as a corrections officer in Merrimack County, along with five others.
“Within about six weeks, I think four of them had left,” he said.
The jail was a difficult environment, he recalled, with officers caught between aggressive inmates and superiors who told them they couldn’t hurt anyone, but didn’t properly train them.
On his own, Van Wickler read up on how to manage aggressive behavior through nonviolent interventions, and put it into practice. His colleagues noticed it was working, he said, and he was promoted to the jail’s training officer within about 14 months.
Several years later, he happened to meet Cheshire County Commissioner Dale Thompson at a conference. Thompson asked him to interview for the county’s open superintendent position.
Still young and relatively new to corrections, and knowing the problems the county jail faced, Van Wickler was “stunned” to get the job.
“I thought, well this is either gonna make a career in corrections — or certainly end it,” he said.
The 33-year-old took over an aging, overcrowded jail in Westmoreland that was facing a series of civil rights lawsuits brought by prisoners — at least nine were pending at the beginning of 1993, according to the federal courts’ online database.
“The first matter at hand was personnel,” he said. “There were personnel there that were unprofessional, that were untrained, that didn’t want to be there.”
He instituted a system of progressive discipline to give people a chance to come into compliance. Some employees left.
“They realized, very quickly realized, there was gonna be zero tolerance for inmate abuse, there was gonna be zero tolerance for sexual harassment, there was going to be zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct,” Van Wickler said.
The next big concern was the facility itself. The Westmoreland jail had a host of issues, according to Van Wickler, including no air conditioning, inadequate heating, failing locks and a control panel jury-rigged with duct tape. It lacked a kitchen and medical area — meals were prepared at the nearby county nursing home — and didn’t have enough space for the inmates.
Van Wickler lobbied for the new jail that was eventually built in Keene. Its design incorporated modern principles of corrections, including a control panel in each cell block, he said.
“You need to go out and be a part of that inmate environment,” he said. “So the design of that new jail actually puts staff in that environment 24/7, which makes it a much safer and more efficient operation.”
Remaining a reformer
In retirement, Van Wickler plans to continue his consulting business, through which he trains people in nonviolent intervention. He said he’ll also keep speaking out on criminal justice reform, something he’s known for in the county.
“In my position, I became not only a jailer,” he said during Thursday’s ceremony. “I also became an advocate for human rights.”
In the interview, he denounced “the awful mission creep that’s happened with corrections.” Jails, he said, wind up serving as drug-treatment centers and mental-health hospitals when those issues aren’t dealt with in the community.
“We need to make a decision, folks,” he said. “Do you want jails to be your local rehab center? Or does it make more sense to have rehab centers in your communities?”
The people who paid tribute to him during Thursday’s event included several judges, current and former colleagues, a formerly incarcerated man from New Jersey who’s become a businessman and advocate, and Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.
“I don’t think an ACLU director has ever spoken at a retirement ceremony for a superintendent of a house of corrections,” Chaffee joked.
Tina Nadeau, chief justice of New Hampshire’s superior courts, said she found it helpful to talk through criminal-justice issues with Van Wickler.
“He understood right off the bat that it’s not jail and coercion that changes behavior, but it’s relationships, it’s motivation and it’s empathy,” she said.
Van Wickler capped off the night with an impassioned speech on his career and the injustices he continues to see in the legal system.
“When we have homicide at the hands of law enforcement — the likes of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others — we must acknowledge our wickedness, and we have to rise up with intolerance to this behavior and demand reform,” he said, referencing high-profile deaths of black people at the hands of current or former police officers. “And if we don’t do that, we defile and reject the sacrifice of every soldier’s death in defense of the Constitution of this great nation since its founding.”
He said his superiors in county government didn’t always love his advocacy, but he credited them for never imposing a gag order.
“Our charge in corrections was to help people, to provide a second chance, to be the defenders of the Constitution,” he said. “Believe in the process. Advocate for change. Defend the truth.”