Water is scheduled to be temporarily shut off for some Keene residents Wednesday, as gate valves are replaced at the intersection of River Street and Mayflower Drive, according to the city’s public works department.
A news release from the office Monday morning said water customers due to be affected would lose their water for roughly six to eight hours and would be notified 48 hours in advance. Drivers in that area should anticipate minor traffic disruptions, according to the release, and motorists and pedestrians alike should be vigilant near construction equipment and open excavations.
Questions can be directed to Donald R. Lussier, the city engineer; or Yelma Desseta, the city’s project manager, by phone at 352-6550 or at the public works office at 350 Marlboro St.