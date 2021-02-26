New Hampshire residents who have scheduled appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through the VAMS system are now able to add their names to a waitlist for an earlier appointment through Monadnock Community Hospital and the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network.
Once the state expanded the Greater Monadnock Regional Vaccination Site in Keene to seven days a week, MCH was able to establish a waitlist, said LeeAnn Moore, manager of philanthropy and community relations at the hospital. However, due to a scheduling challenge with VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System), the appropriate amount of vaccine appointments have not been made available to the public to accommodate this new schedule and the designated allocation.
The number of doses available at the regional vaccination site in Keene varies weekly, as it receives vaccines two days a week, and the additional number can be up to 800 per week, Moore said.
“On days when we have increased capacity due to our amazing partners who are part of the National Guard and all our community volunteers, we request additional vaccines to help vaccinate eligible people sooner,” said Tricia Zahn, director of community strategic partnerships at the Center for Population Health at Cheshire Medical Center and director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network.
Those additional appointments are not loaded into the VAMS system for people to see and schedule on their own. Instead, Monadnock Community Hospital and community volunteers at the regional vaccination site call people who are on the stand-by list to move their appointment to fill those additional time slots.
“Typically this is done for same-day appointments; however, sometimes we have 24- to 48-hour notice. This changes weekly, and everyone has to be eligible in Phase 1A or Phase 1B to be a part of this process,” Moore said. As of Wednesday, there were approximately 500 names on the waitlist, and in the last four weeks, Monadnock Community Hospital and the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network have called in 2,000 individuals to fill appointments.
“No vaccines have been wasted. If there are any open vials that need to be used at the end of the day, we utilize the stand-by list to ensure that we use all doses available,” Moore said.
The waitlist was created for those who have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduled and would like to be notified of an earlier appointment. If you are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A or 1B and you have an appointment scheduled for your vaccine, you can submit a request to be added to the waitlist, although being on the waitlist does not guarantee that you will be offered an earlier appointment.
The waitlist is managed by the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which serves the 23 towns of Cheshire County and the 10 westernmost towns in Hillsborough County.
“Monadnock Community Hospital is so grateful for our partnership with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, and we feel fortunate we’re able to assist community members eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to move their appointments to an earlier date,” Moore said.
If individuals are offered a waitlist appointment and for any reason cannot come at the designated time, their name will remain on the waitlist until the original appointment date has passed. Names will be removed from the waitlist once an original appointment date has passed.
“When we call someone for an earlier appointment we ask that they do nothing in VAMS. We will cancel their original appointment and schedule their second appointment for them,” Moore said. The stand-by list is to be used for first-dose community members only, Moore said. For the second dose, people are asked to return on the date that is on their vaccine card.
People can be added to the waitlist by visiting https://monadnockcommunityhospital.com/covid-19-vaccine/ and scrolling down to the header, Community Vaccine Waitlist.
When you complete the form, you will not receive a separate confirmation that you are on the list besides the completion message at the end of the form. The only contact that will be made is when you are called in for an appointment.
Those who do not have an appointment scheduled and are not eligible for this reserve list can call 2-1-1 or go to https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ for more information.