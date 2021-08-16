People can pair a COVID vaccine with a visit to Mount Monadnock next month as part of the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van's tour of New Hampshire state parks.
“As New Hampshire prepares for a busy fall tourism season, we continue [to] make vaccination as easily available as possible,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services issued Monday. “Take in the great outdoors at our pristine state parks, and get the vaccine all while you’re there — a win-win!”
The initiative is a partnership between the state health department and the N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.
Under its current schedule, the tour will kick off Wednesday at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, and the van will make a slew of other stops before ending at Monadnock State Park headquarters on Sept. 30. The van is slated to be there that day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Also on the van's itinerary are six dates at Hampton Beach.
People who are vaccinated at any of these places will receive a free day pass to any New Hampshire state park or historic site that they can use anytime until Dec. 31, 2022. Exceptions are The Flume Gorge in Lincoln, and Cannon Mountain Ski Area and Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway, both in Franconia. The free day passes also don't include camping or metered parking.
“One of the ways we have continued to make the vaccine as accessible as possible is through our mobile vaccine van,” Patricia Tilley, New Hampshire's director of public health services, said in the release. “Working with [the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources], we wanted to create an opportunity to reach those who may be delaying getting vaccinated. Now is the time.”
Other upcoming stops on the vaccine van's schedule, along with the rest of the parks-tour itinerary, can be found at the state health department's Facebook page.