Effective Monday, the state-run fixed vaccination sites in Keene and other communities will operate under modified hours, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday afternoon.

Keene’s site at 27 Key Road, next to Advance Auto Parts, will be open daily, from noon to 7 p.m.

The state health department says the new hours reflect current need, and also will make the sites more accessible for people after school and work.

Tags