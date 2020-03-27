The White River Junction VA Healthcare System announced Thursday that, effective that same day, in-person visits at the community-based outpatient clinics will be done via video or phone.
Affected clinics are in Keene and in Brattleboro, Newport and Rutland, Vt.
The same arrangement is slated to begin at the clinics in Littleton and in Burlington and Bennington, Vt., starting April 2. The system asks that patients use these options for non-urgent care and says the change will be in effect until further notice.
“Out of concern for our Veterans, staff, and community, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Dan O’Rourke, chief of staff at the White River Junction VA, said in a news release. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”
The announcement comes one week after the death of a patient who had been diagnosed with the contagious respiratory disease and was hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. The Windsor County man was over the age of 80, according to Vermont health officials.
More information about the VA Video Connect system is available at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect, and veterans can also send non-emergency questions to their VA care team via My HealtheVet. Information about this online patient portal can be accessed at myhealth.va.gov
Video and telephone appointments can be made by sending a message through My HealtheVet or by calling 802-295-9363, extension 6364.
Veterans with an emergency should call 911 or go the the nearest hospital emergency room, according to the release, and those with an urgent mental health concern can also call The Veterans Crisis Line around the clock at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) or text 838255. They can also chat confidentially at VeteransCrisisLine.net
Non-urgent prescription refills can be arranged at 1-866-400-1241 or 802-295-9363, extension 6364. Veterans can also request home shipment of refills through My HealtheVet or by downloading the prescription refill app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.