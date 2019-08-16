MARLBOROUGH — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 124 last Friday, according to police.
Jeremy Tarver, 37, of Winchester, was driving north on Route 124 in the area of Flatiron Road just before 2:45 p.m., according to Marlborough Police Chief Christopher Lyons. Tarver told police he was distracted looking at his radio when his 2015 Buick LaCrosse went off the right shoulder and struck a utility pole, Lyons said.
The utility pole snapped in half, and Tarver’s vehicle sustained extensive damage to the right front corner, according to Lyons. Tarver was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with minor injuries, he said.
Marlborough police were assisted on the scene by N.H. State Police, the Troy Police Department, and Marlborough Fire and Rescue, Lyons said. Eversource and Spectrum also responded to the scene to make repairs to the utility pole, and power was out in the area while the pole was fixed, Lyons said.