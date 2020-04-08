Bryant “Corky” Messner, a Republican running for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s seat in Washington, plans to hold a “tele town hall” for the Keene area Thursday.
People can dial 603-506-4097 to join the event, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., according to a news release from his campaign.
“Our telephone town halls are drawing hundreds of folks who can dial in and get to know me, as well as ask questions on issues they feel are critical to New Hampshire,” Messner, who lives in Wolfeboro, said in the release. “These voters may not have had the time to attend an in-person meeting if these were normal times, but now, they can sit comfortably and safely in their homes and ‘meet’ a candidate and interact with that candidate.”
The campaign notes that multiple “tele town halls” are being scheduled per week in various areas of New Hampshire and that, amid the COVID-19 crisis, Messner is meeting with Republican committees remotely over the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
Reared in Pennsylvania, Messner is a veteran who served as a U.S. Army Ranger before attending law school and founding the firm Messner Reeves LLP, according to his campaign website.
Shaheen, a Democrat and former governor, has held her seat since 2009.