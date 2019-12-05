Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner will meet voters in Dublin next Wednesday as part of a series of town halls statewide.
Messner, a Pennsylvania native and former Colorado resident who now lives in Wolfeboro, is running to challenge U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., in November 2020, should he become the GOP nominee.
He founded the law firm Messner Reeves LLP, which he says grew to 200 employees in nine cities. The firm represents Wells Fargo Bank, Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Goodwill Industries, according to its website.
The event will be held at the Dublin Public Library on Dec. 11 from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending can RSVP at https://dublin — town — hall.eventbrite.com.