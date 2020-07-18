U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc plans to campaign in the region on Wednesday, July 22.
The first event on the retired Army brigadier general’s itinerary is a 2nd Amendment/veterans reunion at Highlander Arms at 1041 Route 63 in Spofford, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The second is a house party in Keene, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., according to information from Bolduc’s campaign.
Both events are free and open to the public. More detailed information is available from Jerry Sickels at 903-8567.
Bolduc, of Stratham, is one of four candidates running in the Sept. 8 Republican primary for Jeanne Shaheen’s seat in the U.S. Senate. The others are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Andy Martin of Manchester and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro.
Shaheen, a former governor seeking a third term in Washington, is one of three candidates in the Democratic primary. Also running are Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as third-party candidates.