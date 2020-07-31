Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, plans to campaign in the Monadnock Region again Sunday.
Bolduc will discuss veterans issues at the VFW Post 799 at 459 Winchester St. in Keene from 4 to 5:30 p.m., according to his campaign. The event is open to the public. Call 603-903-8567 for more information.
The Stratham resident is one of four people seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s seat. Others are Gerard Beloin of Colebook, Andy Martin of Manchester and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro. Three Democrats are in the running: Shaheen of Madbury, Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene.
The primary is Sept. 8.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.