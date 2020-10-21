U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has endorsed N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch’s run for re-election, the Dietsch campaign recently announced.
Klobuchar was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who received Dietsch’s endorsement.
“Throughout my campaign in New Hampshire, John and I were able to spend time with many impressive and inspiring leaders in the Granite State,” Klobuchar said, referencing her husband, John Bessler, in a prepared statement released by the Dietsch campaign. “Jeanne’s skills in business and passion for public schools were clear from our first conversation and I was honored to have her support.”
Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is running for re-election in N.H. Senate District 9. Among other communities, the district includes the local towns of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy. She’s being challenged by Denise Ricciardi, a Republican from Bedford.
The general election is Nov. 3.