As Keene heads toward a three-year downtown overhaul, around 150 people turned out at Heberton Hall Monday evening for urban designer Jeff Speck's presentation on ideas to make Keene a more walkable city.
Speck, who owns the Brookline, Mass. design firm Speck & Associates, also pitched a pair of redesigns for Central Square and Main Street. These are different from designs that the city's consultant on the downtown infrastructure project — the international design and consulting firm Stantec — developed.
According to the latest cost estimates shown to City Councilors on April 26, the city is paying $570,928 to Stantec for the project’s preliminary designs.
Keene’s more than $14 million project is slated to begin in 2025 and would rip up Main Street to upgrade existing water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
Councilors must make a decision how downtown should look when the work is finished and what aesthetic changes, if any, should be made.
And that question has elicited considerable debate from Keene residents and City Councilors alike. While some people think downtown should remain as it is, others have argued for a new look to make Keene more attractive and accessible.
One of the designs Stantec created for Central Square, which the project's steering committee recommended to councilors last December, would expand the square's greenspace to the north and swap out the signalized circle for a compact roundabout.
"This is definitely an improvement and it's good," Speck said about Stantec's proposal for Central Square. "I worry it could be better."
Speck said that currently Central Square is challenged by being a traffic circle that intersects with five roads (Court Street, West Street, Main Street, Roxbury Street and Washington Street), which results in longer signal times.
According to a traffic study conducted by Stantec, cars wait between 21 and 36.7 seconds at Central Square.
Speck's design for Central Square would eliminate the need for a roundabout or traffic circle in that area, and he proposes two, four-way signalized intersections.
This design would expand the square's greenspace toward the east to City Hall and Luca's Mediterranean Cafe, eliminating Washington Street in that area. Washington Street, as it heads southbound toward the square, would then curve to the west toward a signalized intersection with Court Street.
The second intersection would be to the south of the square, where Main Street intersects with West Street and Roxbury Street.
"What that does is, it takes one of the five streets and pulls it out of the intersection, so now you have a simple, two-way cross intersection," he said.
Speck explained that his design would eliminate parking along the east side of the square where Washington Street currently is.
On May 24, the City Council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee recommended keeping much of the cityscape the same as it is today, while voting in favor of improved traffic signals, lane markings and crosswalk lengths at Central Square. The Committee's recommendation did not include protected bike lanes on Main Street, something Keene cyclists have advocated for.
When the MSFI recommendation was brought before the full City Council the following week, councilors voted 11-4 to delay its decision on the project until after Speck's visit Monday. As part of that decision, the council will hold a City Council workshop on the project on a date to be determined.
As for Main Street, Speck presented a design that would reduce Main Street to one lane in either direction, keep parking along the center median and include protected bicycle lanes on either side.
He also noted during his nearly two hour presentation that another way to help the Keene community thrive would be by encouraging market-rate housing development closer to a city's core.
"The way you make a downtown sing is by putting more housing in it," he said.
Speck added that with such a massive undertaking in front of the Elm City, it's important to consider all design options for the project.
"I do think that it's a mistake to spend $15 million on your infrastructure and not make the surface as amazing as it could be," he said.
Several attendees in the audience were impressed by Speck's presentation, among them was Mike Hoefer.
"I think this project has been beset by knee-jerk reactions," he said. "I hope tonight gave everyone an opportunity to look at this [project] with fresh eyes and see that there are ways to make a beautiful downtown that works for us all."
Resident Rowland Russell thinks Speck's ideas represent a new way of looking at things that would be "win-win" for everyone. Tying housing into the downtown area is important, he added, agreeing with Speck.
"A walkable downtown means having residents that live nearby, and we do have housing issues," he said. "So pairing that with the kind of designs that are brought up are excellent."
Russell said he was intrigued by Speck's design for Central Square.
"We all were really surprised, you could hear the buzz in the room," he said. "I have to think about it a little bit more but at a first glance it means more space for public events, less complex intersections ... it's a lot of good things to think about."
Not everyone was sold on the idea, however. John Yannacci said downtown should remain as it is today. He also expressed concern over reducing Main Street to one lane in either direction.
"Like on West Street where it's two lanes we'll have a massive snow storm that will essentially turn into a one lane road because the plows need somewhere to put the snow," he said. "So what do you do in a situation like that where you essentially only have one lane? None of that was really taken into account."
Speck's visit, which included a downtown tour earlier on Monday and a breakfast Q and A session Tuesday morning, was fundraised by Keene Downtown Group and cost $12,000. The group is a nonprofit organization comprised primarily of downtown business owners and raised $10,000, according to KDG member and owner of Good Fortune Jewelry & Pawn on Main Street, Roger Weinreich.
The City Council voted last month to contribute up to $5,000 to that total.
Weinreich said that he was pleased with the event's attendance and Speck's input.
"[Speck is] really looking out for what's best for the community," he said. "I don't know what the come-away is, but I have a feeling we're going to go deeper into the questions of walkability, traffic, dealing with Central Square and bikes especially."
At the end of his lecture, Speck posed a rhetorical question to the residents about what they ultimately want for downtown.
"If you want to have this amazing, more tourist attracting, more successful for retail downtown, then by all means take my advice," he said. "But I do want to ask the question, do you want to change? Because it will change what you are; I think in a very positive way."
