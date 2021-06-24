A longer-than-expected design and permitting process and a lag in securing grant funding have pushed back work at Patricia T. Russell Park in Keene, according to a city official.
Construction, initially slated to start in July, now likely won't begin until spring of 2022.
"There was a lot of different permitting issues that we had to kind of work our way through because it's in a wetland, and making sure we met all the appropriate state and city requirements ... and just all the finer details that we wanted to get right," said Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon.
The park on Carpenter Street hasn't seen significant updates in years, and currently consists of an open field and a swing set built in the 1980s.
Keene's Parks and Recreation Department hopes to transform it within a few years by adding a playground and athletic field and connecting it to the neighboring Cheshire Rail Trail. Bohannon said once construction begins, he isn't sure how long the project will take to complete.
The parks department worked with the Conway School for Landscape Design in 2015 to develop a renovation plan for what was then called Carpenter Field. It was renamed Patricia T. Russell Park, after Keene’s former mayor, in 2018.
The city purchased the 5-acre parcel from the Keene School District in 2013, according to the project’s website.
Around March, Bohannon said, the department realized the design still needed some refinement to make the project affordable.
While there isn't a final price tag for it yet, he said the city's budget is $1.25 million, issued through a bond, with more funds being sought out through grants.
The parks department is also seeking public donations to help with the project, Bohannon added.
"There were little things we scaled back on as far as type of material, so they may not have been these really nice benches, they might just be aluminum benches, things like that," Bohannon said.
The department is still waiting to hear about a grant it has applied for from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, run through the National Park Service. The maximum amount that can be awarded is $400,000, Bohannon said.
Additionally, the various permits needed for the project still need to be approved.
"They allow for 120 days to review, sometimes it takes less ... but like a lot of other employers, the state is down a few employees right now, and it's taking a little longer than usual," Bohannon said. "When we get those back, we will put out construction bids and we will hold those [open] until April and award a contract."
A majority of the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant would go toward building a playground that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If built, it would be the only one in Keene.
In addition to adding an athletic field and Cheshire Rail Trail connection, other design elements planned for the park include multiple seating options, a walking trail, a pavilion, a vegetated buffer along Beaver Brook and a parking area.
The park will also have a bocce ball court, which will double as a space for Keene's Special Olympics team to practice.
"We definitely were thinking inclusively on a lot of the ideas," Bohannon said.