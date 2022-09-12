The N.H. Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public information session Thursday on plans for Route 202 in Jaffrey, including replacing the intersection of Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Route 124 and Route 202 in downtown Jaffrey, seen here last July, with a roundabout.
The N.H. Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public information session Thursday on plans for Route 202 in Jaffrey, including replacing the intersection of Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Route 124 and Route 202 in downtown Jaffrey, seen here last July, with a roundabout.
The N.H. Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public information session Thursday on plans for Route 202 in Jaffrey, including replacing the intersection of Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Route 124 and Route 202 in downtown Jaffrey, seen here last July, with a roundabout.
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The N.H. Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public information session Thursday on plans for Route 202 in Jaffrey, including replacing the intersection of Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Route 124 and Route 202 in downtown Jaffrey, seen here last July, with a roundabout.
At the meeting, officials will “present the final design and allow the public to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment,” the news release states.
The project, which is meant to eliminate downtown congestion, is slated to replace a five-way intersection — where Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Turnpike Road (Route 124) and Route 202 converge — with a new roundabout. One “spoke” of that hub would connect with another roundabout via a new bridge over the Contoocook River.
To make way for the changed traffic pattern, state officials plan to demolish two nearby buildings this fall or next spring, according to a recent newsletter on the project from the town and NHDOT. A department spokesperson on Monday afternoon could not provide a more specific timeline for that work.
These buildings previously housed Lab ‘n Lager Food & Spirits at 4 Stratton Road and a six-unit apartment building at 15 River St., respectively. The transportation department owns both sites, after acquiring Lab ‘n Lager in January and the River Street property from owner Rob Cummings in May, according to town property records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.