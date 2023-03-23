Crash

STODDARD — Two Concord teenagers suffered serious injuries, one of them life-threatening, in a two-vehicle crash on Route 9 early Thursday morning near the road's split with Route 123 in Stoddard, N.H. State Police said. The crash closed Route 9 in the area for more than six hours.

 






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.