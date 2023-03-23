STODDARD — Two Concord teenagers suffered serious injuries, one of them life-threatening, in a two-vehicle crash on Route 9 early Thursday morning near the road's split with Route 123 in Stoddard, N.H. State Police said. The crash closed Route 9 in the area for more than six hours.
Police said Kelsey P. Mayer, 18, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway when it struck a tractor-trailer that was preparing to back into a logging site. Mayer and her passenger, Allison M. Yanski, 18, had to be extricated from the car, police said. Mayer was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Yanski was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with serious injuries.
Mayer and Yanski are both Keene State College students, according to a college spokesperson.
The driver of the 2016 Western Star tractor-trailer, Donald J. Warner, 44, of Antrim, was not injured, police said.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:40 a.m., according to a news release from the Stoddard Fire Department.
The road reopened around 11:30 a.m., according to a N.H. State Police spokesperson.
First responders from Keene, Peterborough, Sullivan, Antrim and Marlow also assisted, according to the release from the Stoddard Fire Department.
This story has been updated with additional information from the Stoddard Fire Department and N.H. State Police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
