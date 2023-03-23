STODDARD — Route 9 was closed for nearly seven hours Thursday morning near the road's split with Route 123 in Stoddard due to a crash involving a log truck that critically injured two people, authorities said.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:40 a.m., according to a news release from the Stoddard Fire Department. DiLuzio Ambulance transported two people from the scene with critical injuries — one to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and the other to Concord Hospital, according to the release.
Stoddard Fire Chief Trevor Anderson did not have the names of the people involved, or more information on the extent of their injuries. Both people were trapped in the vehicle, which hit the truck in a T-bone fashion, Anderson said.
The road reopened around 11:30 a.m., according to a N.H. State Police spokesperson. State police officials were not immediately available to provide more information Thursday morning.
First responders from Keene, Peterborough, Sullivan, Antrim and Marlow also assisted, according to the release from the Stoddard Fire Department.
This story has been updated with information from the Stoddard Fire Department, and to note that the road reopened around 11:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
