NORTH WALPOLE — A fire Thursday morning that began in the first floor of a home on Ash Street caused extensive damage to the lower levels of the two-story house, but did not lead to any injuries, fire officials said.
The blaze at 3 Ash St. broke out around 10:45 a.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. As North Walpole firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, neighbors and other community members observed from the street and adjacent homes.
“At this time we’ve determined the fire to be accidental,” said Fire Chief William Crawford Friday morning. “The point of origin would have been the center room on the first floor.”
Crawford said the fire began on the west side of the home near the windows. He said the direct cause has not been determined but that firefighters suspect an electrical source may have overheated.
There were two residents living in the home, Hannah Boutin, and her fiancé, whom Crawford did not name. Boutin and her fiancé were away when the fire broke out, but they had pets in the home that did not survive, Crawford said.
He said the two residents are staying with family out of the area at this time.
Crews initially believed the fire started in the basement, Crawford said, but only the west side of that floor received damage.
“The fire ... burned through the floor, at which point it traveled along the floor joist and sill plate, which caused damage in the basement,” he said. “... The entire first floor suffered heavy smoke damage, as well as the basement with smoke damage and water damage. The second floor was almost completely untouched minus some minor smoke damage.
Crawford said the home does not currently have power, water or heat but should be recoverable after the damaged areas are repaired and remodeled.
North Walpole firefighters on scene were assisted by area departments from Walpole, Bellows Falls, Charlestown, Westminster, Vt. and Rockingham, Vt. were also on-scene.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control by about 12:15 p.m., fire officials at the scene said.
Langdon firefighters covered North Walpole Fire Department’s station as crews responded to the fire.
