NORTH WALPOLE — A fire Thursday morning that began in the basement of a home on Ash Street caused extensive damage to the lowest level of the two-story house, but did not lead to any injuries, fire officials said.
The blaze broke out around 10:45 a.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. As North Walpole firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, neighbors and other community members observed from the street and adjacent homes.
North Walpole firefighters on scene were assisted by area departments from Walpole, Bellows Falls, Charlestown, Westminster, Vt. and Rockingham, Vt. were also on-scene.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control by about 12:15 p.m., fire officials at the scene said.
Langdon firefighters covered North Walpole Fire Department's station as crews responded to the fire.
This story has been updated with additional information from firefighters at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
