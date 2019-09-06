City councilors agreed to allow a Keene thrift store to stay in city-owned space rent-free until June.
The move gives Project Share time to go through the standard process of applying for financial support from the city as other nonprofit groups do.
New Hampshire is slated to soon receive more than $26 million in federal money to help reduce overdose deaths and addiction rates in the ongoing opioid epidemic.
More than $1.8 billion is being disbursed across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The city of Keene will move forward with the tax-deeding process on the vacant former Kingsbury Corp. property, whose owner owes more than $900,000 in back taxes.
Councilors have weighed the potential financial gain from taking the property against the potential liability, as the site already has known environmental hazards and contaminants.