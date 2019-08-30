Twelve area women were honored for their contributions to the Monadnock Region community on Thursday night.
The award winners were described as "visionaries and doers" at The Sentinel's seventh annual Extraordinary Women gala.
An annual overdose awareness vigil in Keene for the first time included suicide as part of its focus.
The reason for the intertwining is because the issues stem from one another, said Jessica White of the group ELM Recovery Connect, at Thursday's vigil.
Starting Sunday, the age to buy and possess tobacco products and e-cigarettes in Vermont will rise to 21.
Keene passed its own ordinance upping the purchase and possession age to 21 last winter.