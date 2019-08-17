JAFFREY — A pavement rehabilitation project downtown is expected to cause heavy traffic delays this coming week, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
“This is going to be five days of heavy work and long delays in this section of town,” Richard Arcand, a program specialist with the state agency said Thursday. “... We’re trying to encourage everybody to seek alternate routes.”
Slated to start Monday at 7 a.m., the project on Main Street — at the intersections of Routes 202, 124 and 137 — will involve paving and asphalt cold planing, according to a news release.
Mitchell Sand & Gravel of Winchester is the contractor.