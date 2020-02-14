As lawmakers in Concord consider bumping up the tobacco age statewide, area residents gathered in Keene Thursday to discuss the dangers of youth smoking and vaping.
Hosted by the Keene Family YMCA's Community Coalition on Youth Substance Use, the hour-long event focused on two pieces of legislation — Senate Bill 248 and House Bill 1662 — that would raise the legal age to buy, possess or use tobacco in New Hampshire.
State transportation officials will update Swanzey selectmen next week on a roundabout project slated to start in the spring.
The roundabout at the intersection of Sawyers Crossing Road and Route 32 was originally supposed to begin construction in June 2019, but was postponed after the state didn't get any bids from construction companies.
On the heels of the Granite State's first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday, the N.H. Democratic Party has announced a roster of district-level delegates for the 2020 national convention that includes two local residents.
Heather Stockwell of Dublin has been named a delegate for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Kathleen O'Donnell of Keene a delegate for Pete Buttigieg.