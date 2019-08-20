Planned Parenthood announced Monday it is officially withdrawing from the federal Title X program.
The move comes after DHHS enacted a rule withholding funding from clinics that provide abortions or referrals for them.
Title X is the nation's family planning program for people who are uninsured or of low income.
At 96, Larry Barnes speaks as if he is writing — perhaps a radio script, something with which he’s well-acquainted.
The Keene resident spent 25 years as a radio personality, though not on the local airwaves.
He was the first regularly scheduled English-language voice on the radio in the Middle East.
A City Council committee will consider the future of a Keene thrift store next week.
Project Share has been operating in space at the city recreation center for 50 years, free of charge.
The city recently said it will start charging rent, which the shop’s operators say means they’ll have to close.