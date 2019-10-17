Last week, Dublin's board of selectmen voted to authorize the town's broadband committee to begin negotiating with Consolidated Communications — the same company Chesterfield is contracting with.
The committee is in the process of negotiating a contract with Consolidated Communications, Peter "Sturdy" Thomas, a member of the Dublin Broadband Committee and a former selectman said, and hopes to bring it to voters at the town's annual meeting in March.
An effort to lower the Marlow School District’s 2019-20 budget by $250,000 failed Wednesday night at a tense meeting fueled by frustration over rising taxes.
The article would pass only if at least half the voters in town showed up and cast ballots, but the total of 106 votes fell far short of the necessary threshold, and so the budget remains at $2,080,138.
Scarlett Lewis, the mother of Jesse, one of 20 children murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, was at Keene State College Wednesday for a talk.
Lewis is founder of the Choose Love Movement, a program that thousands of schools in all 50 states have integrated into their curriculum and one that’s recently been adopted by Cutler School in Swanzey and Symonds School in Keene.