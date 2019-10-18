A photo posted on Snapchat of a Keene State College student wearing a sweatshirt that advocated for people who don't speak English to leave the country has sparked discussions around how to balance free speech and inclusivity on campus.
Residential life staff discussed the photo with students, including the student who wore the sweatshirt, and the college won't respond to this type of incident as a disciplinary issue, according to Dottie Morris, associate vice president for institutional equity and diversity.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health risk alert Wednesday for several beef products sold in New Hampshire, Vermont and other states, due to the possibility of E. coli contamination.
E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure, according to a news release from the department Wednesday.
Vermont State Police have identified the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last week.
Jakob Morrissey, 21, of Philadelphia is accused of hitting a pedestrian, Jeffrey Dorsey, 53, of Putney, Vt., with his car Oct. 12 on Route 5, where Dorsey was walking in the breakdown lane.