Good ol’ fashioned entertainment delighted kids of all ages at the Cheshire Fair during the weekend.
Children and teens flitted between pens housing an impressive variety of animals in a petting zoo.
Other attractions included games, jugglers, a puppet show and a birthday party for Smokey Bear.
City councilors are eyeing changes to Keene’s fiscal policy, including a biennial capital improvement process.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and Finance Director Merri Howe presented the proposal at a workshop last week.
The proposal included other changes to the city’s fiscal policy, designed to take advantage of debt terms.
Construction begins today on two city streets and could cause minor disruptions to traffic.
Sewer work will be on West Street between Pearl and Blossom streets, and on Park Avenue between West and Russell.
Work will continue for the next five weeks, according to Keene’s public works department.