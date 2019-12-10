Ahead of a consequential town-meeting vote next year, residents heard from the town’s broadband advisory committee and representatives from Consolidated Communications about how high-speed Internet could come to all Westmoreland addresses without a tax increase.
The initiative — if passed by a two-thirds majority of voters in March — would follow the Chesterfield model, which saw more than 60 miles of cable laid down over the summer.
A Guilford, Vt., woman died Sunday morning after her vehicle collided with one being driven by a Keene resident, police say.
Pooja Meyer, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
This year’s flu season may already be nearing its peak, but health officials are reminding people it’s not too late to get vaccinated.
Influenza has had a “minimal” effect in New Hampshire so far this season, according to data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, with eight cases confirmed since September.