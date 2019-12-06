Renovations began this week on The Doorway's new location in downtown Keene, which will be shared with Monadnock Family Services.
The new center — at 24 Railroad St., across the street from the former Scores Sports Bar & Grille —will house all The Doorway offers, as well as behavioral health emergency and substance-use services through Monadnock Family Services.
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer plans to add to his New Hampshire campaign staff as his barrage of advertisements have propelled him into the highly sought-after televised debates, according to his campaign manager.
The California billionaire, 62, has made a concerted effort to get his name out there, spending nearly $50 million of his own money on the race so far.
Former “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue is scheduled to visit Keene and other New Hampshire communities next week for events hosted by The People, a new organization that aims to empower people in the political process.
The Elm City event is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Pub Restaurant at 131 Winchester St.