Roughly 75 motorcyclists rode north from Keene Saturday with the “Fallen 7” on their minds.
They were joined in Laconia by a similar contingent from Peterborough and thousands from elsewhere.
All were honoring the seven Marine motorcyclists killed last month by a driver in Randolph.
Keene’s mayor said he’d rather see City Council replacements who don’t intend to run for the positions in the fall.
The council will temporarily fill two seats recently vacated; both positions will go before voters in November.
Mayor Kendall Lane said he favors letting “the voters decide” on filling the positions long-term.
Firefighters and cleanup crews spent more than six hours in Bennington Saturday containing heating oil in the Contoocook River.
The heating oil, leaking from a basement tank, had been pumped out of a home near School Street.
Cleanup crews retrieved about 150 gallons of it, a third of which had spilled into the river.