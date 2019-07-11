The state says a man who promised high-paying jobs in Swanzey must pay those who actually signed on.
Angelo Nastovski, owner of BetterBone Inc., announced great plans for the former Homestead Woolen Mill that never materialized.
The state last week fined him $2,300 and ordered him to pay wages owed to two women who worked for him.
The vision for a proposed “arts and culture corridor” in downtown Keene is getting clearer.
Jack Dugan, president of Monadnock Economic Development Corp., outlined the Byzantine financing behind the project Wednesday.
He said a charrette is planned for the fall to gather public input on the $30 million plan.
Keene and area towns are wary of a proposed state water-pollution regulation’s costs for testing.
Municipal water and wastewater systems might have to install or upgrade testing procedures for PFAS chemicals.
Studies have linked prolonged exposure to certain PFAS compounds to health problems.