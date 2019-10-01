The state's recently finalized budget includes supplemental funding for family-planning services, a win for New Hampshire Title X providers after most withdrew from the federal program in August.
But until the money is available, organizations are relying on limited savings to keep their doors' open for the over 16,000 New Hampshire Title X patients.
A local group hopes to bring to the Monadnock Region a charging station that would recharge electric vehicles much faster than anything in the area today.
The Monadnock Energy Hub — a working group under the Monadnock Sustainability Network — wants to energize the region’s electric-vehicle infrastructure with a proposal for fast-charging equipment at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene.
The state Department of Transportation will be taking final comments on a proposed double roundabout in Jaffrey at its meeting slated for Wednesday.
The proposed roundabouts would provide a continuous flow of traffic through downtown, while improving pedestrian safety by adding more walkways along the river and downtown business fronts, according to Marty Kennedy, an N.H. DOT engineer and project manager who gave the initial November presentation.