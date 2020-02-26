The Keene white supremacist arrested last month on federal threatening and extortion charges will remain in jail while a judge decides whether he poses a flight risk or a danger to himself or the community.
Christopher C. Cantwell, 39, pleaded not guilty in January to federal charges alleging he threatened to rape the wife of an unidentified man if the person did not provide him with information about someone else, The Associated Press reported.
A Bernie Sanders supporter distributing fliers outside a Pete Buttigieg event at Keene State College two weeks ago was banned from campus after he refused to comply with requests by a campaign staffer and a campus safety officer to leave the area.
The Feb. 8 incident reveals the college’s wide latitude to prohibit individuals from its publicly owned 170-acre campus in central Keene, which hosted numerous candidate visits during the run-up to the Feb. 11 presidential primary.
After decades working within walking distance of each other, Jaffrey Police Chief Bill Oswalt and Tax Collector Dawn Oswalt, who are married, plan to retire.
They said they decided to retire because it is the “right time” and they would like more time to travel and visit family.