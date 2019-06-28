Keene's "taxi king" is remembered in the community for helping those in need.
Anthony S. “Tony” Signore died last Thursday at the age of 77.
Friends say he had a deep sense of empathy and would often give free rides to those who couldn’t afford it.
A Chicago-based playwright is working to debut a new play called “Welcome to Keene, N.H.”
A native of Spofford, Brian James Polak graduated from Keene High School in 1992.
Polak says the play is fictional, but inspired by some true local events.
A judge rejected a proposed plea deal Thursday for a Swanzey man accused of chaining a woman to a bed.
Michael J. Grant, 33, is charged with felony criminal restraint and reckless conduct, plus three misdemeanors.
Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff said he would not accept the proposed two-year jail sentence.