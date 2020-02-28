The Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention supports the recently introduced N.H. Senate Bill 508, which would eliminate the statute of limitations for civil cases relating to sexual assault.
The average age at which someone discloses the sexual assault they experienced as a child is 52, according to the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention.
A group of local artists, formed in response to the Sharon Arts Center’s closure last summer, will update the community on its efforts at a meeting Tuesday.
At the meeting, which follows a similar conversation four months ago, the committee hopes to “gain community support and share upcoming opportunities to engage with new programming,” according to the release.
The Keene Serenity Center has hired a new executive director, after running for just over two months without one.
Kathy Mota, 38, took over the position Monday.