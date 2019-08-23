The Federated Church of Marlborough is divesting itself of stocks of companies that deal primarily in fossil fuels.

The church’s leaders voted to shift the organization’s stock portfolio to more-climate friendly firms.

The move follows the lead of other churches affiliated with the United Church of Christ.

Area agencies are supporting a proposed three-digit number to call for suicide prevention services.

The FCC recently proposed a change to the National Suicide Prevention hotline to allow people to just dial 9-8-8.

Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports.

Five more people have filed for Keene city positions — including a mayoral contender with an unusual name.

Nobody, formerly known as Rich Paul, filed for mayor early Wednesday.

The Free Keene activist said he had his name legally changed as a form or protest and performance art.