The Federated Church of Marlborough is divesting itself of stocks of companies that deal primarily in fossil fuels.
The church’s leaders voted to shift the organization’s stock portfolio to more-climate friendly firms.
The move follows the lead of other churches affiliated with the United Church of Christ.
Area agencies are supporting a proposed three-digit number to call for suicide prevention services.
The FCC recently proposed a change to the National Suicide Prevention hotline to allow people to just dial 9-8-8.
Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports.
Five more people have filed for Keene city positions — including a mayoral contender with an unusual name.
Nobody, formerly known as Rich Paul, filed for mayor early Wednesday.
The Free Keene activist said he had his name legally changed as a form or protest and performance art.