In response to safety concerns in Keene’s neighborhoods, some city councilors are pushing for a traffic study of all residential areas.
The council’s five-member municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee voted 3-2 this week to recommend the council direct staff to conduct a comprehensive review of speed limits in the city.
A special voting meeting on a proposal to reduce the Marlow School District’s 2019-20 budget has been scheduled for Wednesday, since town residents petitioned the Marlow School Board for a chance to lower the budget by $250,000.
The $2,080,138 operating budget school district voters approved in March is estimated to result in a tax increase of about $1,200 per $200,000 of assessed value.
The Keene Board of Education is ready to put up several hundred thousand dollars to repair the ailing dam behind Keene High School — but only if someone agrees to take ownership after the repairs are done.
The board voted 6-2 Tuesday night to add $430,000 to the district's 2020-21 budget to rehabilitate Wilson Pond Dam, contingent upon an agreement with a third party willing to become responsible for the dam moving forward.