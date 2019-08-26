An annual vigil to raise awareness and remember those lost to addiction and suicide is scheduled for Thursday evening in Keene.
The gathering, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Central Square, is in its fifth year, according to organizer Jessica White of the group ELM Recovery Connect, formerly Keene Hates Heroin.
Democratic presidential candidates Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg released mental health care plans last week.
Both candidates emphasize a need to treat mental illness as seriously as any physical condition, calling for mental health parity by requiring insurance providers to cover mental and physical health equally without spending caps on therapy and psychiatric treatment.
In the first week of the filing period for city elections, 21 Keene residents declared their candidacy, including sitting councilors, newcomers and already announced contenders for the mayoral race.
11 Of the 15 city council seats will be on the ballot this year, since Councilors Terry M. Clark, Mitchell H. Greenwald, Philip M. Jones and Janis O. Manwaring still have another two years to serve.