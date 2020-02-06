Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that closed a portion of Route 12 in Keene Wednesday morning.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said two people were taken to Cheshire Medical Center, one for minor injuries and another who was treated for a non-life-threatening leg injury.
With the hopes of helping people struggling with a chronic illness, a Peterborough resident collected unique stories and published a book about people's experiences, including her own.
After years of writing a blog and collecting stories from others, Cameron B. Auxer self-published "When Bodies Break: How we survive and thrive with illness and disability" in December of 2018.
At times during Wednesday’s school district deliberative session, the gym at Fall Mountain Regional High School seemed like an appropriate setting, filled with the exuberance of a sporting event complete with cheers from the bleachers.
But along with the typical dollars-and-cents discussions of these meetings, there were allusions to lofty ideals of truth and principle, contentious disagreements, and mumbling in the crowd about “these Charlestown people.”