People can participate in the design of Keene’s proposed arts and culture corridor at a workshop this week.
Two Vermont-based consulting firms working on the project — Community Workshop and Stevens & Associates — are hosting a charrette Wednesday to bring community leaders, business owners and residents together as the preliminary layout is configured.
The draft of the downtown Keene zoning update is available to view ahead of more public input sessions next week.
The proposed changes would add or change dozens of definitions to the code to fit current land uses, streamline the permitting process and establish new subdistricts under a form-based zoning approach.
The owners of a 13-acre lot in Keene want to divide up the land for the potential development of single-family homes.
Charles O. and Kathryn L. Kingsbury of Paxton, Mass., own land at the intersection of Old Walpole Road and Surry Road (Route 12A), about a half-mile northeast of Keene Middle School.