A planned overhaul of the intersection at Route 32 and Sawyers Crossing Road has been postponed.
The Swanzey Center project was delayed until next year by a lack of bidders.
The N.H. Department of Transportation project would replace the triangular intersection with a roundabout.
A longtime Keene firefighter is leaving to take over fire services at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I.
Lt. Bill Greenwood has spent the past 22 years in Keene, largely mentoring young firefighters.
In 2004, he founded Fire Emergency Training Consultation Services to offer training to area fire departments.
Storms from the south settled over a few towns in the region Tuesday, bringing down trees and power lines.
The squall hit Rindge and surrounding towns for about an hour or so, the National Weather Service reported.
Some areas, including Rindge, might have seen 1 to 2 inches of rain during that period.