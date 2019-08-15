Keene State College has signed credit agreements with career centers across the region.
Students in Keene, Langdon, Peterborough and elsewhere can obtain eight credits at Keene State.
Some eligible career-track programs include construction, business, computer science, engineering, horticulture and education.
Planned Parenthood says barring court intervention, it will withdraw from the nation's family planning program.
The agency said the decision is due to the so-called "gag rule" the Trump administration has tacked onto Title X.
In Cheshire County, the only provider of Title X services is the Keene Health Center, a chapter of Planned Parenthood.
Inner sense, instinct and versatility have served Kathleen Soldati well over her long career.
Soldati, 68, is an author, business leader, promotions and communications expert, event manager, even disc jockey.
She’ll keynote The Sentinel’s Extraordinary Women gala Aug. 29 at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center.