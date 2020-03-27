When stocking up on groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, people need to think about foods that have a longer shelf life, according to Colleen Barry, director of nutrition services at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
John Dumais, president and CEO of the N.H. Grocers Association, said the demand for toilet paper and other paper products that grocery stores were experiencing a few weeks ago has shifted to protein products, such as meat.
In the absence of clear guidance from the state, Keene hasn't yet settled on how best to help its homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.
For most of the winter season, Hundred Nights has been operating with two overflow shelters in addition to its 26-bed facility on Lamson Street, but Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said the United Church of Christ recently closed its shelter.
C&S Wholesale Grocers is partnering with two other food distribution companies to meet increased demand for groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.
C&S, headquartered in Keene, announced this week that it will work with Virginia-based Performance Food Group Co. and Illinois-based U.S. Foods Holding Corp.