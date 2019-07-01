The race for Keene mayor this year may dip deeper into party politics than in recent memory.
The two announced contenders, both city councilors, happen to be a Democrat and a Republican.
State and local party committees are already involved in the campaign between Mitch Greenwald and George Hansel.
Twelve men who had attended Camp Takodah as boys and died in World War II were honored Saturday.
The ceremony at the Richmond camp included research into the too-short life of each “lost Takodian.”
The 12 men’s stories are available online at camptakodah.org/about/history/memorial-lodge/lost-takodians-world-war-ii/
City councilors approved two budget measures recently to move toward Keene’s renewable energy goals.
On June 20, they voted to allow the city manager to use up to $45,000 to hire an energy planning consultant.
They also OK’d hiring another consultant to look at renewable energy options for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.