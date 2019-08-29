A superior court judge has dismissed a complaint filed by town residents asking for a special meeting to try to reduce the Marlow School District’s budget for the 2019-20 school year.
The complaint, filed Sunday by resident Barry Corriveau, asked the court to order that the school district schedule a special meeting before Sept. 30 to vote on whether to reduce the budget by $250,000.
A horse from Rockingham County contracted the virus that causes Eastern equine encephalitis in the state’s first such case this year.
Wednesday’s announcement by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services comes about two weeks after health officials reported three batches of mosquitoes with the deadly virus.
Donna Gawron, 67, and her Morgan-breed horse DaVinci Miami Vice, 33, were inducted into the Century Club, a national program through the U.S. Dressage Federation that recognizes dressage riders and horses with a combined age of at least 100.
Since the club's inception in 1996, it has gained 402 members, with only one besides Gawron from New Hampshire, according to the Dressage Foundation's website.